Loopback Analytics Assumes Limited Distribution Drug (LDD) Access Services From Acentrus Specialty

The LDD Access services of Acentrus Specialty has transitioned its clients and services to Loopback Analytics, effective February 2, 2024.

DALLAS, TX, US, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Loopback Analytics is thrilled to announce that the Limited Distribution Drug (LDD) Access services of Acentrus Specialty, the nation's largest specialty pharmacy network serving 142 health systems, has transitioned its clients and services to Loopback effective February 2, 2024.Loopback has been working with Acentrus Specialty, an LDD program offered by Vizient, Inc., through a strategic partnership with Vizient since 2018. Loopback provides data management, analytics, and services to over 40 health systems to enable its clients to grow their specialty pharmacy business and track clinical outcomes.Jerry Buller, Senior Vice President of Health System Services at Loopback, remarked, "The transition of Acentrus LDD Access clients and services to Loopback will empower us to furnish our health system clients with a more comprehensive LDD access solution."Neil Smiley, CEO of Loopback Analytics, added, "Through increased network scale, robust clinical data and outcomes reporting, Loopback is primed to facilitate value-based care initiatives among health systems, payors, and manufacturers, to ensure access to life-saving therapies for patients."With this transition, Vizient employees responsible for managing Acentrus Specialty contracts with LDD manufacturers, as well as those overseeing data management and reporting for LDD services, will become Loopback employees.About LoopbackLoopback Analytics is a leading provider of data analytics and insights that simplify understanding, access and innovation for patients requiring specialty care. Our mission is to connect Health Systems and Life Sciences through analytics and data-enabled services.For more information, please contact:

