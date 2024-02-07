Global Truck-As-A-Service Market Is Projected To Grow At A 24.0% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Truck-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The truck-as-a-service market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Truck-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2024 ," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the truck-as-a-service market size is anticipated to achieve $82.17 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%.

The expansion of the truck-as-a-service market is attributed to the rising demand from the global automotive industry. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the truck-as-a-service market share. Key players in the truck-as-a-service market include Volkswagen AG, Daimler Truck AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., MAN Truck & Bus SE, Ryder System, Inc., and Penske Truck Leasing Co.

Truck-As-A-Service Market Segments

.By Service: Digital Freight Brokerage, Telematics, Data Analytics, Truck Platooning

.End-User: Chemicals, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Food And Beverages, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global truck-as-a-service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Truck-as-a-service encompasses a service type employed for hauling substantial loads between locations. In this service model, each truck undergoes regular maintenance, inspections, and extended vehicle coverage during its downtime. It is utilized for delivering goods to merchants, relocating people's belongings to new areas, transporting trucks to dealerships, and fulfilling various crucial hauling purposes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Truck-As-A-Service Market Trends And Strategies

4. Truck-As-A-Service Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Truck-As-A-Service Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



