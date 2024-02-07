Transport Vehicle Components Market Size Expected To Reach $1 .59 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Transport Vehicle Components Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Transport Vehicle Components Global Market Report 2024 provides in-depth insights covering every aspect of the transport vehicle components market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the transport vehicle components market size is anticipated to reach $1038.59 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The growth in the transport vehicle components market is attributed to a rising demand for commercial vehicles. North America is anticipated to dominate the transport vehicle components market. Key players in the transport vehicle components market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Transport Vehicle Components Market Segments

.By Type: Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal, Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train and Parts, Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, Interiors

.By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

.By Component Type : Battery Packs, DC-DC Converters, Controller and Inverter, Motor, Onboard Charger

.By Sale Channel: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

.By Geography: The global transport vehicle componentsmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Transport vehicle components encompass parts consistently affixed, bonded, or otherwise connected to a vehicle or its frame, utilized across diverse vehicles like planes, ships, or trains.

