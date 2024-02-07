3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM ) today announced the following investor events:
Citi's 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference
on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Mike Roman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Monish Patolawala, President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at 8:50 a.m. EST. Barclays 41st Annual Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Mike Roman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Monish Patolawala, President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at 8:00 a.m. EST.
These events will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at
.
About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM ) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global
team uniquely addresses the
opportunities and challenges
of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next
at
3M/news .
Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807
or
Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449
or
Eric Herron
(651) 233-0043
Media Contact:
Sean Lynch
[email protected]
SOURCE 3M Company
MENAFN07022024003732001241ID1107823290
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.