Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Spray Nozzle For Gunite Spraying Of Dry Mix (OCM-1607)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved spray nozzle for

gunite spraying of dry mix," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the SUPER GUNITE HYDRO NOZZLE. My design would produce an even spray coating while preventing clogging of the nozzle."

The invention provides a newly designed spray nozzle attachment for spraying

gunite. In doing so, it would create an ideal mist. As a result, it enables the user to produce an even coat without clogging, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, industrial construction workers, or anyone spraying gunite.

