               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SIMPLY FRESH LLC. VOLUNTARILY RECALLS ROJOS BLACK BEAN LAYER DIP 2/20Oz PRODUCT BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK


2/7/2024 11:46:31 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUENA PARK, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Fresh LLC. is voluntarily recalling its Rojo's Black Bean 6 Layer Dip 2-20oz Club Pack. This voluntary recall is being initiated as a result of the
Rizo Lopez Foods Inc. recall
of cotija cheese due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Simply Fresh used the recalled cotija cheese from Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. in the Rojos Black Bean Layer Dips with the date codes listed in the table below. This recall only impacts the items pictured below. The product is sold only at
Costco.

Continue Reading
Product Image
Product Image Product Image
Product Image Product Image
Product Image Product Image
Product Image

Listeria monocytogenes
is an organism that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT:
The 2/20oz container has the "Best If Use By" dates stated below printed on the side of each container and the lot number stated for each product on the side or the lid (see attached pictures). This voluntary recall applies only to the products with the "Best If Use By" dates stated below.

Product

Size

Best if Used By Printed on the Container Side:

Case Quantity

ROJOS BLACK BEAN 6 LAYER DIP

2/20oz round plastic
container

Feb 06 2024

870

Feb 14 2024

682

Feb 16 2024

160

Feb 21 2024

1,093

Feb 23 2024

730

Feb 29 2024

968

Mar 02 2024

648

Mar 07 2024

95

Mar 09 2024

556

Mar 14 2024

371

Mar 21 2024

817

Mar 22 2024

373

A total of 7,350 cases were distributed to
Costco stores in Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, and Utah. To date, there are no harmful effects reported from our product.

Product safety and consumer confidence are of utmost importance to Simply Fresh LLC and its customers. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products listed above are urged to dispose of them immediately.

Consumers can call 1(800) 755-9925 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm ET, Monday through Friday.

This voluntary recall is being done with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

About Simply Fresh, LLC

Simply Fresh, LLC, is a subsidiary of Lakeview Farms, LLC, is a leading manufacturer of refrigerated desserts, dips, salsa, hummus, and specialty products, marketing products under several brands,
including Senor Rico®, Rojo's®, Tribe®, Salads of the Sea®, The Cheesecake Factory At Home®
and Fresh Creations®. Learn more about Lakeview Farms, LLC, by visiting
or calling (800) 755-9925.

SOURCE Lakeview Farms LLC

MENAFN07022024003732001241ID1107823285

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search