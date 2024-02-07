LA ROCHE-POSAY ANNOUNCES JANNIK SINNER AS NEW PARTNER IN CAUSE TO RAISE AWARENESS ON PHOTOPROTECTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- La

Roche-Posay is proud to announce Jannik Sinner, one of the best tennis players of his generation with an exceptional 2024 start, as its new Global Brand Advocate.

This long-term collaboration aims to address the lack of protection and education around UV rays, leveraging La Roche-Posay's pioneering expertise and iconic sunscreen range Anthelios. Jannik Sinner, playing all year long outdoor, will serve as the perfect partner in cause to engage around photoprotection, which is a major – yet underestimated – matter of public health.

With a large fanbase that extends far beyond sports fans, Sinner is the embodiment of true performance while breaking established codes. He also embraces La Roche-Posay's values of authenticity and excellence, to become a skin life-changer.

Together, Jannik Sinner and La Roche-Posay open a new era to break old habits and ensure a healthier future for all skins. Stay tuned and get ready to talk photoprotection like never before!

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare solutions. Created by a pharmacist in 1975, the brand is today present in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to complement their patients' treatments and promote good skincare practices adapted to each skin concern. The brand develops formulas with its exclusive Selenium-rich water, also used at its Thermal Center, the first Dermatology Center in Europe, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties. The products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. In 2020, the brand went a step further in its commitment to protect the planet. Besides launching the first ever eco-conscious suncare tubes integrating cardboard, the brand announced a long-term plan to reduce its use of virgin plastic by 70% in 2025. Since 2019, the Fondation La Roche-Posay is also committed to improving the life of children with cancer and their families. For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit and follow La Roche-Posay on Instagram and Facebook.

