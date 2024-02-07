Global Automotive E-Tailing Market To Reach US$ 268 Billion By 2034, Expanding At A Staggering 13.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) E-Tailing, also known as electronic retailing or internet retailing, is any Business-To-Consumer (B2C) transaction that takes place through the Internet. Automotive E-Tailing means selling automotive components online. The global automotive E-Tailing market is composed of a wide range of automotive parts and components, which include interior accessories, infotainment-multimedia, electrical and electronics products, powertrain, tires, and wheels. The Automotive E-Tailing Market includes both business-to-business and business-to-consumer sales. NEWARK, Del, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive e-tailing market is estimated to be worth US$ 76.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 268 billion by 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 13.4%. Increasing internet penetration worldwide provides a broader consumer base with access to online platforms, facilitating the growth of e-tailing in the automotive sector.

The automotive industry's ongoing digital transformation involves the adoption of online platforms for various aspects of the buying process, contributing to the growth of e-tailing. E-tailing offers consumers a convenient and time-efficient way to browse, compare, and purchase automotive products without the need to visit physical stores. Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample: The prevalence of smartphones and the rise of mobile commerce enable consumers to shop for automotive products using mobile devices, contributing to the market's growth. E-tailers provide a wide range of automotive products, including original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts , aftermarket accessories, tools, and maintenance items, meeting the diverse needs of vehicle owners. Growing environmental awareness leads to increased demand for eco-friendly automotive products, often available through e-tailing platforms, contributing to market growth. Key Takeaways from the Market Report

From 2019 to 2023, the automotive e-tailing market expanded at a CAGR of 16.9%.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The automotive e-tailing demand in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% through 2034.

In the United States, the automotive e-tailing industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 14.7% between 2024 and 2034. The automotive e-tailing market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 14.9% during 2034. “The automotive e-tailing market is being propelled by increasing convenience of shopping online for automotive products, including parts, accessories, and tools.” - Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:

Competitive Landscape Market participants in the automotive e-tailing sector are actively engaging in collaborations with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), aftermarket suppliers, and various industry stakeholders to broaden their product portfolios, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive inventory. Strategic partnerships with logistics firms have been established to optimize supply chain operations, guaranteeing efficient management and timely deliveries. These players are committed to providing an expansive and varied product catalog, encompassing a wide array of automotive parts, accessories, and tools to cater to the diverse needs of their customers.

eBay's automotive category allows sellers to list new and used automotive parts and accessories for buyers to purchase through an auction or fixed-price format.

Continental is a major automotive supplier known for tires, electronics, and other components. Continental's products are available through various channels, including e-tailing platforms. Delticom is a European e-commerce company specializing in tires and automotive accessories. Delticom operates online tire shops and automotive e-tailing platforms.

Key Companies Profiled Flipkart Wal-Mart Stores Inc. O'Reilly Automotive Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH E-bay Inc. Continental AG Delticom AG Alibaba Group Holding Ltd AutoZone Inc. Advance Auto Parts Inc. Request Report Methodology:

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 76.4 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 268 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 13.4 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Countries Profiled

The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa Israel

Automotive E-Tailing Market - Key Segments

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Two-Wheeler



By Components:



Infotainment

Interior Accessories

Engine Components

Tires Electrical Products



By Vendor:



OEM Vendor Third-Party Vendor

By Product Label:



Branded Counterfeit

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

