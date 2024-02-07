Hangout FM Reaches Agreement With Beatdapp To Prevent Streaming Fraud On Social Music Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joseph Perla, Founder and CEO, Hangout FMMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hangout FM by Turntable Labs, Inc., a social platform connecting users through the discovery and curation of music, has committed to fighting fraud from Day 1 by teaming with Beatdapp, the market leader in audit and fraud detection software for music labels and streaming services. Upon its official launch in 2024, Hangout FM will use Beatdapp's tools to detect and prevent streaming fraud on its platform, following through on its mission to support all players in the industry while providing an engaging, active listening experience for its users.Under the agreement, Hangout FM will gain access to hundreds of Beatdapp's fraud detection models, behavior predictive models for identifying fraud before it occurs, and stream tracking tools, which work together to find missing royalties and identify streaming manipulation. Using Beatdapp, Hangout FM will be able to weed out suspected bot accounts and determine if a user's account has been taken over or hacked, then act accordingly. In addition, because Beatdapp has the ability to track all streams in real time, Hangout FM will be able to ensure that no legitimate royalties slip through the cracks.“We take potential streaming fraud very seriously at Hangout FM; that's why we've teamed up with Beatdapp to make sure our platform is fighting the good fight against fraud from launch day,” said Joseph Perla, Founder and CEO of Hangout FM.“Between Beatdapp's technology and our focus on creating an environment for active rather than passive listening, we are confident that plays on Hangout FM will not only be legitimate but also lead to improved discovery for music fans seeking their next favorite band.”“We've seen Hangout FM's dedication to fighting streaming fraud first-hand and are happy to help them reach their goal of launching with the most accurate, legitimate plays possible,” said Pouria Assadipour, CTO and Co-Founder of Beatdapp.“We hope this relationship inspires other platforms to fight streaming fraud by working with Beatdapp to prevent and combat the problem head-on.”In the spirit of a dynamic, 24/7 club, Hangout FM offers a vibrant platform for music aficionados to play their favorite tracks while discovering new ones from likeminded fellow DJs. Users can select and customize their avatars before curating their rooms, or Hangouts, taking control of the virtual DJ booth to select their favorite tracks. They can also engage on the Hangout dancefloor, showing their approval for tracks played by others and sparking engaging discussions.Hangout FM also offers artists a platform to interact and bond with fans in innovative, immersive ways. Real-time interactions during Hangouts foster a unique, intimate connection between artists and fans, with many choosing to test new music or perform live shows or DJ sets on the platform.Negotiations are ongoing with all three major labels and Merlin to build a dedicated Hangout FM music library, as well as music publishers, PROs, and other rights-holder organizations. To join the waitlist, visit hangout .About Hangout FMFounded in 2020, Hangout FM by Turntable Labs, Inc. is a social platform connecting users through the discovery and curation of music. Users can curate their rooms, or Hangouts, by taking control of the virtual DJ booth to select and play their favorite tracks or discover new ones by engaging on the Hangout dancefloor, showing their approval for tracks played by others and sparking engaging discussions. Artists can also interact and bond with fans in innovative, immersive ways, including live shows or DJ sets.Hangout FM was created by Joseph Perla, who was also, in 2011, the founder behind Turntable, which introduced the idea of social listening. The service is committed to supporting all players in the music industry, ensuring fair compensation for artists, labels, publishers, and other rights-holders. To join the waitlist, visit hangout.

