Chris Washburn Appointed Executive Vice President Of Retail Production At Onetrust Home Loans

Executive Vice President of Retail Production, Chris Washburn

OneTrust Home Loans is delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Washburn as Executive Vice President of Retail Production.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OneTrust Home Loans, a distinguished Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer , is delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Washburn as Executive Vice President of Retail Production. Washburn brings over 30 years of experience and a history of success to his role at OneTrust Home Loans.

Prior to joining OneTrust Home Loans, Washburn played a pivotal role in Newrez LLC's growth, where he served as the East Division Vice President. His extensive mortgage industry experience, coupled with his leadership roles at Caliber Home Loans and MetLife Home Loans, has made him a recognized and respected figure in the mortgage industry.

Washburn's journey includes originating and closing over $3 billion in mortgage loans. In January 2022, he took on the role of Regional Manager at Newrez, where he quickly earned the position of East Division Vice President in October 2022. During his time at the company, he played an instrumental part in Newrez's growth due to his commitment to excellence and focus on managing and supporting the company's vision.

Reflecting on his move to OneTrust Home Loans, Chris Washburn stated, "Joining OneTrust Home Loans is an exciting opportunity for me to contribute to a company known for its commitment to putting loan officers first. I look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance OneTrust's position as a premier employer in the mortgage business."

Washburn's dedication and focus on leadership and elevating the loan officer experience makes him a great fit for OneTrust Home Loans, as the company was just named a Great Place to Work in 2023 for the second year in a row.

If you are interested in learning more about the career opportunities available, contact Chris directly at (301) 888-8280.

About OneTrust Home Loans

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 US territories with sales and operations across the country. In addition to the standard loan options like Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant amount of residential, commercial and construction loans for purposes of holding on its own balance sheet. The company supports Reverse Mortgage and Wholesale channels and continues to grow with several joint ventures on the horizon. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service as evidenced by their tagline, Service is Everything!® For additional information visit .

