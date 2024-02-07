Florida Based Hydration Depot To Offer Sustainable Custom Branded Boxed Water For Nationwide Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Melissa Schechter CEO OES GlobalPOMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OES Global Inc, a trailblazer in the industrial e-commerce space, is delighted to announce its collaboration with Aqualy to introduce the distribution of groundbreaking eco-friendly boxed water through its renowned e-commerce brand, Hydration Depot. This innovative partnership positions OES Global's E-Commerce Brand as the provider of choice, bringing Aqualy's sustainable and environmentally friendly boxed water to consumers with the added appeal of fully customizable packaging options.The eco-friendly boxed water, packaged in 100% recyclable materials, reflects OES Global Inc's commitment to sustainability and reducing the environmental impact associated with single-use plastic bottles. What sets this collaboration apart is the opportunity for businesses in the hospitality industry, cruise lines, airlines, FBOs, events, conferences, and corporate hydration programs to personalize their boxed water with logos, branding, and messaging. This aligns perfectly with the growing demand for sustainable and branded products.Melissa Schechter, CEO of OES Global Inc, is thrilled about the collaboration, stating, "As innovators in the industrial e-commerce space, we are excited to partner with Aqualy and introduce eco-friendly boxed water through Hydration Depot. This collaboration not only aligns with our commitment to sustainability but also positions us as the most comprehensive provider of hydration products on the planet.Along with our new offering, Aqualy, HydrationDepot offers a wide range of products, from truckloads of Niagara bottled water to cases or pallets of electrolyte replacement products. Working directly with brands such as Gatorade, Sqwincher, Overtime, and many others, Hydration Depot's commitment to being a comprehensive solution for all things hydration distinguishes them in the industry.The eco-friendly boxed water is now available for purchase through HydrationDepot. In-house design staff will work with clients to design branded packaging, eliminating any pain points in the customization process.About OES Global IncOES Global Inc manages and owns a portfolio of E-commerce brands including TrafficConesForLess, SD2Kvalet, AbsorbentsForLess, HydrationDepot.About Hydration DepotHydration Depot, an OES Global Inc company, is a leading provider of hydration solutions and is the preferred supplier for many of the largest corporations in America. As the authority in direct hydration solutions, Hydration Depot specializes in comprehensive hydration solutions and bundles. Along with our new offering, Aqualy, HydrationDepot offers a wide range of products, from sustainable packed water options, electrolyte replacement products, beverage coolers, industrial fans, and cooling gear to wear. Hydration Depot's commitment to being a comprehensive solution for all things hydration distinguishes them in the industry.

