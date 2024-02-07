Lovevery Introduces The Tricky Topic Books To Help Parents Guide Their Child Through Common Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovevery ,

the global early childhood brand, today announced its newest product line with the launch of The Tricky Topic Books. Parents can now access any of these five books to support their child through common challenges and transitions, like getting rid of a pacifier, starting preschool, or moving away from screen time. Each Tricky Topic Book provides an easy-to-follow approach that helps a child learn by relating through images of real children in real situations.

Emmer's Screen Time: Find a balance between having fun with and without the screen with an easy-to-follow example of how putting the screen down can open opportunities for even more fun.

Felix Goes to Preschool: Prepare your child for the excitement and nerves that come with their first day at a new school. Includes an interactive song that helps them get through the day.

Goodbye, Paci!: Help your child transition from relying on their pacifier to finding other sources of comfort through a gradual approach. Includes an interactive song and a paci bag to help them say goodbye.

In My Own Bed: Encourage the transition from crib to bed and help your child learn to stay in their bed until it's light outside. Includes an interactive lullaby that helps them to lead the way.

Something's Wrong with George: Help your child gain an understanding of death and learn how to say goodbye to their beloved pet.

"Child development experts often recommend social stories to support a child through challenging moments, as they will learn more from narratives of other children going through the same thing, and books with real photography help them relate more deeply to what they are seeing," said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder & CEO. "We created The Tricky Topic Books in response to our customers who lacked access to these social stories and were seeking a tool to help them feel more confident as they navigated common challenges together with their child."

Previously, Lovevery books were only available to The Play Kits

subscribers and quickly became a parent and child favorite. Lovevery books are beloved for supporting deep social-emotional and cognitive learning by meeting children at their level-with the right length, the right vocabulary, the right number of words per page, and the kinds of photographs and interactive elements that keep them engaged.

Lovevery's newest line of Tricky Topic Books includes five titles, sold individually:



Goodbye, Paci! : Help your child transition from relying on their pacifier to finding other sources of comfort through a gradual approach. Includes an interactive song and a paci bag to help them say goodbye.



In My Own Bed : Encourage the transition from crib to bed and help your child learn to stay in their bed until it's light outside. Includes an interactive lullaby that helps them to lead the way.



Felix Goes to Preschool : Prepare your child for the excitement and nerves that come with their first day at a new school. Includes an interactive song that helps them get through the day.



Emmer's Screen Time : Find a balance between having fun with and without the screen with an easy-to-follow example of how putting the screen down can open opportunities for even more fun.

Something's Wrong with George : Help your child gain an understanding of death and learn how to say goodbye to their beloved pet.

Parents can scan the QR code on the back of each book for additional on-topic resources, including articles written by child development experts, podcasts with more information, and songs that help their child take the lead. The Tricky Topic Books are sold on Amazon and Lovevery's TikTok Shop

via mobile device for $15 per book. They are also available on Lovevery

for an exclusive subscribers-only price.

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery 's comprehensive support system provides stage-based learning and play for children, and research-backed guidance that empowers parents with confidence. The company is

best known for its award-winning subscription Play Kits

program. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company's first product, The Play Gym . Today, Lovevery is a Certified B CorporationTM, serving more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery's global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with multinational teams based in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit:

lovevery .

Media Contact : press@lovevery. com

SOURCE Lovevery