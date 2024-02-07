Hippo Premium Packaging Honored With Prestigious Pac Global Packaging Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hippo won the award for its creative packaging design for Maison Bloom –



a family of ultra-premium sparkling infused beverages

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Premium Packaging ( ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded a prestigious

Pac Global Packaging Award for their outstanding work with Maison Bloom, a trailblazing infused beverage company. The award recognizes Hippo's commitment to excellence in packaging design and its significant contribution to the success of Maison Bloom. Hippo won the "Best in Class" award in the "Brand Marketing, New Brand, Beverage" category.

Hippo Premium Packaging award winning design for Maison Bloom.

The Pac Global Packaging Awards are a globally recognized accolade, celebrating the best in packaging design and innovation. The awards highlight companies that demonstrate creativity, sustainability, and effectiveness in their packaging solutions. The rigorous judging process is conducted by a panel of industry experts, ensuring that only the most deserving companies receive this esteemed recognition.

Hippo Premium Packaging's collaboration with Maison Bloom stood out among the competition, and exemplifies both company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design – resulting in a look, feel and shape that embodies Maison Bloom's brand identity, while creating distinction in the marketplace.

Nathan Johnson, Co-Founder & CEO at Maison Bloom, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, stating, "Working with Hippo Premium Packaging has been a game-changer for Maison Bloom. Their innovative designs and commitment to quality have elevated our product packaging to a whole new level. This Pac Global Packaging Award is a testament to the incredible partnership we've built with Hippo."

Kary Radestock, Founder and CEO of Hippo Premium Packaging, shared her excitement about receiving the Pac Global Packaging Award, saying, "We are honored to be recognized by Pac Global for our work with Maison Bloom. Our team at Hippo is dedicated to pushing the envelope in packaging design, and this award is a validation of our efforts. We are grateful for the trust Maison Bloom placed in us, and we look forward to continued success in delivering cutting-edge packaging solutions."

The awards were formally presented at the Pac Global Packaging Gala Event, in New York City on February 6, 2024. The gala brought together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries to celebrate the achievements of companies that have demonstrated excellence in packaging design.

For more information about Hippo Premium Packaging and their award-winning solutions, visit .

About Hippo Premium Packaging: Hippo Premium Packaging stands at the forefront of providing sustainable and creative packaging solutions across various industries. Committed to innovation and quality, Hippo collaborates with clients to deliver packaging solutions that not only enhance brand identity but also prioritize sustainability. For more information, visit .

About Maison Bloom : Maison Bloom is not just a brand; it's a commitment to redefining the beverage experience. Founded in 2019, Maison Bloom combines culinary artistry with a passion for flavor, offering meticulously crafted infused beverages that elevate everyday moments. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation sets us apart, ensuring each sip is a celebration of taste and sophistication. Join us on a flavorful journey as we redefine the boundaries of refreshment. Maison Bloom – Savoring life's moments, one exquisite sip at a time. For more information, visit .

About Pac Global Packaging Awards : The Pac Global Packaging Awards shine a spotlight on excellence in packaging design and innovation globally. Recognizing exceptional achievements in creativity, sustainability, and functionality, these awards spotlight companies that set the industry standard for packaging excellence. For more information, visit

