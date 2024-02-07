Inventhelp Inventor Develops Replaceable Steering Wheel Cover (OCM-1302)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with a quick and easy means of restoring that factory-new look on a car or truck steering wheel," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented the STEERING WHEEL TRANSFORMER. My design eliminates the need to drive around with a steering wheel rim that is sun-faded, worn, and discolored from oil on hands."

The invention provides a replaceable OEM steering wheel rim for motorists. In doing so, it eliminates the need to undergo the time-consuming and very costly process of replacing the steering wheel and airbag just to update the steering wheel. As a result, it would greatly simplify the process of upgrading and enhancing the vehicle interior. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to replace and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

