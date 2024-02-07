Paduano & Weintraub LLP Partner Lisia Leon Named Among California's Leading Minority Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paduano & Weintraub LLP

Partner Lisia Leon

has been named as one of the "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys" and profiled in a special feature by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This honor spotlights minority attorneys who are profoundly impactful on the legal scene and serve as trusted advisors in Southern California.

Ms. Leon, an accomplished employment defense litigator, is known for her expertise in defending employers in employment discrimination and hostile work environment claims and wage and hour class actions. Her representation extends to clients before federal and state courts, arbitration panels, and administrative and regulatory bodies. She is relied upon by clients nationally for her expert counsel in advising employers on all facets of their workplace.

According to the Los Angeles Business Journal, "Leon recently represented an employer in a class action federal wage and hour suit, successfully opposing the plaintiff's efforts to certify a nationwide collective. Following a mediation, she obtained a favorable class-wide settlement." The publication also highlights her success in securing summary judgment for a real estate management group on tortious interference and whistleblower claims.

"Lisia's inclusion in this prestigious list reflects her outstanding dedication and expertise," said Meredith Cavallaro , who chairs the firm's employment litigation and counseling practices. "Her recognition among the most esteemed minority attorneys in Southern California is a testament to her commitment to client service and results driven approach."

This accolade for Ms. Leon comes at a significant time for Paduano & Weintraub LLP following the firm's recent expansion into California. The new office is part of the firm's strategic growth to provide coast-to-coast client services.

Paduano & Weintraub LLP is a boutique litigation firm offering comprehensive legal services across various industries. Renowned for its client-centric approach, the firm specializes in employment defense litigation, employment counseling, commercial litigation and directors & officers litigation. With offices in New York City and Los Angeles,

Paduano & Weintraub continues to serve its clientele with integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence.

