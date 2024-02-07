TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT REPUBLIC SERVICES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local 731 Drivers, Mechanics Demand Fair Contract and End to Unfair Labor Practices

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 731 in Momence, Illinois, have unanimously authorized a strike against Republic Services. The authorization results from the company's unfair labor practices, its attempt to slow-roll contract negotiations, and management's refusal to bargain in good faith.

"We are fed up with the company's stall tactics," said Chris Karraker, a 19-year roll-off driver and member of Local 731. "Republic thinks they can simply ignore our collective bargaining rights. We do not want to go on strike, but if the company refuses to bargain, they leave us with little choice but to withhold our labor."

A strike by Local 731 members at Republic Services would not mark the Teamsters' first standoff with the company. Over the years, Republic Services has built a troubling track record of unfair labor practices, flagrant legal infractions, and a callous disregard for the welfare of its workforce.

In April 2023, drivers and mechanics represented by Teamsters Local 667 were forced onto the picket line due to unfair labor practices committed by the company. The strike came in the wake of a tragic incident at a Memphis landfill where a Republic Services worker lost their life in a work-related incident.

"Once again, Republic Services is attempting to bully hardworking Teamsters and undermine the collective bargaining process," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "It is time for management to get serious at the table. Our members will not have their rights openly violated by this corrupt, greedy, morally bankrupt company. Make no mistake, as we have done in the past, the Teamsters are prepared to fight for decency and respect."

Nationwide, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 7,000 workers at Republic Services. Over the past several years, corporate greed and Republic Services' refusal to respect the collective bargaining rights of workers have disrupted trash collection for hundreds of thousands of people and put communities at risk.

