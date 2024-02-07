Findhelp Ranked #1 Best In KLAS Social Determinants Of Health Network For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLAS Research's

Best in KLAS Awards - Software and Services report has named Findhelp, the nation's leading social care technology company, the top performer in the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Network category. The rankings are driven by feedback gathered directly from healthcare organizations over the past year.

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The annual Best in KLAS report recognizes software and service companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. The scope of KLAS Research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as healthcare technology becomes increasingly sophisticated.

For three years, KLAS Research has evaluated SDoH vendors and in all three years, Findhelp has earned "Best in KLAS" for SDoH networks. In this year's report, Findhelp earned a score of 89 out of 100, surpassing all other SDoH companies. Findhelp earned a score of A-, A or A+ in the categories of loyalty, operations, relationship, and value.

"Findhelp continues to be focused on our mission to connect all people in need and the programs that serve them, with dignity and ease. For more than a decade, we've worked to put our customers first as we build an industry-leading social care platform that serves every ZIP Code in the United States. This distinction, for the third year in a row, demonstrates our commitment to innovative solutions for social care," shared Erine Gray, Findhelp Founder and CEO.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

About Findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health equity insights, Findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption.

