Vista Physical Therapy Opens New Outpatient Clinic In Denton

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frisco, Texas, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Physical Therapy , a partner of Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) , has announced the grand opening of its third outpatient clinic in Denton, in collaboration with its joint venture partnership with Medical City Healthcare . The new facility is located at 2535 W. Oak St.

The Vista-Denton clinic offers comprehensive physical therapy services to patients of all ages, encompassing a diverse range of specialties. These include pre-and post-operative care, non-surgical pain management, sports medicine, and more, ensuring integrated, multi-faceted treatment options for the community.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our new clinic in Denton, a step that further solidifies our commitment to delivering exceptional physical therapy services across the wider DFW region,” stated Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN .“Our joint venture with Medical City Healthcare enhances our ability to extend tailored, top-tier physical therapy care throughout the community, and we're proud to have Chase Duell at the helm, leading a team committed to exceptional care."

Chase Duell, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, joins the Denton clinic, having graduated from The University of North Texas and UT Southwestern. He earned his board certification in orthopedics in 2023 and has been a certified strength and conditioning specialist since 2020. His expertise in dry needling and active involvement in professional associations emphasize his commitment to advanced physical therapy practices.

Embracing his new role at the clinic, Duell says, "Joining the Denton-Oak team marks a significant step in my career. I'm eager to bring my specialized sports rehab and concussion management skills to our patients, helping them achieve their best health and return to the activities they love."

Vista Physical Therapy's Denton clinic proudly accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To schedule an appointment at the new Denton clinic, please visit the Vista Physical Therapy website .

The PRN-Medical City Healthcare network of 27 clinics extends across North Texas, including locations in Allen, Anna, Plano, Lake Worth, Haslet, Richardson, Melissa, Mesquite, Little Elm, McKinney, Irving, Grapevine, Grand Prairie, Frisco, Flower Mound, as well as several in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 16 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Ventures and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN's growing network of distinguished regional brands offers a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers' compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

