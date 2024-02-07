Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 7 February 2024 PayPoint plc (the "Company") Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”) The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 3 February 2021 to the PDMR listed below vested on 5 February 2024 having achieved the required performance conditions. The Net Vested shares were released and sold on 5 February 2024.

PDMR Number of conditional shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold Mark Latham

4,640 850 5,490 2,579 2,911 2,911

The Net Vested share award was satisfied by the issue of 2,911 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the“New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company's existing block listing admission facility.

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £5.220308 per share. The Net Vested shares were sold as detailed below.

Enquiries:



PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Latham

2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company's Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) £5.220308 5,490

d) Aggregated information £28,659.49 e) Date of the transaction 05 February 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue





4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company's Restricted Share Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) £5.220308 2,911

d) Aggregated information £15,196.32 e) Date of the transaction 05 February 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON



