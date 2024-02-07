Memphis 5 Time World Kickboxing Champ Anthony Amp Elmore Self-Acknowledges His New Title: Black Memphis Historian

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elmore produced the film in celebration of Memphis 200th year Celebration unknown to Elmore that a culture of Racism, White Supremacy & Black on Black Racism whereas there is an aversion & culture in Memphis that obscures and erase Black Memphis history and Culture

Elmore not allowed to be an official part of the Bicentennial Celebration Elmore Rented Malco Theatre & used YouTube to tell Black Memphis History May 21 2019 Gov. Tweet is evidence of obscuring Facts tweet says Malco is presenting Film & wrongly Tagged Elmore Carpets

Amp Elmore A Black Filmmaker is The Father of Independent Filmmaking in Memphis White Supremacy Racism & Black on Black Racism allows a culture whereas Black Memphis Film History is not acknowledged Black officials allows Elmore's Black Film History to remain Untold

Memphis Born Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore wrote, produced, directed the 1st Film regarding (Black Memphis History) titled "200 Years of Black Memphis History"

- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, TN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black History Month 2024 Memphis born 5 time World Karate/Kickboxing Champion Anthony "Amp" Elmore Sr. acknowledged himself with the title "Black Memphis Historian." Elmore re-launched his website 200yearsofblackmemphistory. as a tool to teach "Black Memphis History."May 22, 2019 while unacknowledged and not given the opportunity in Memphis for his film "200 years of Black Memphis history" to be part of the official Memphis Bicentennial celebration, Elmore rented the Malco theatre and concurrently posted movie on "Youtube."Elmore is not only "The Father of Independent 35mm Theatrical Filmmaking in Memphis" Elmore is "The Father of Black Memphis History."Memphis has the largest African/American population in America. In the over 200 year history of Memphis there exist no comprehensive document detailing "Black Memphis History."Memphis prides itself on its "Cotton Museum," whereas Memphis does not have a museum or any documentation detailing comprehensive "Black Memphis History." If anyone does an online search of Black Memphis History "little or nothing comes up."Lonnie G. Bunch III the 1st African/American Historian to head the "Smithsonian Institution said:“There is nothing more powerful than a people, than a nation, steeped in its history. And there are few things as noble as honoring our ancestors by remembering.”In Memphis there exists a culture and practice of "Institutional Racism" whereas Memphis Black History goes unacknowledged. Although such history are facts anyone who challenges White established history in Memphis is considered "radical."While Elmore began his movie "The Contemporary Gladiator" in 1987 this history has been extricated and replaced with White Film History. Memphis elected officials simply ignore Elmore's Black film history rather than supporting a radical agenda of "Black Memphis History."The story as to how Memphis practice Racism, White Supremacy and Black on Black racism is told best via Elmore's January 30. 2020 national news release titled: "Black Memphis Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore Finds Racism & Plantation culture Major obstacle for Black History Movie." Click Here to Read Story.Confederates, White Supremacist and racist dismantled and rewrote the most significant and essential Black Memphis history. The Black Pride and Black History of Memphis began in the Spring of 1863 when Blacks enlisted into Union Army, whereas it was Black Soldiers during the yellow fever of 1878 that saved Memphis when Whites fled Memphis.In 1906 Whites erected the Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest Statue in Memphis and rewrote Memphis History that extricated Black pride history and culture out of Memphis history.Modern technology gives us a window into the Memphis planned Culture of White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism. One has to look no further than the 2010 "Griffin/Strong" Memphis disparity study to see irrefutable evidence of Memphis practice of "Black on Black Racism."While Memphis elected its first African/American Mayor Dr. Willie Herenton in 1992, the 2010 "Griffin/Strong" disparity study notes that the Black Memphis Mayor Herenton administration had the worst record of "minority business hiring" than any big city in America.It was just February 1, 2023 whereas Vice President Kamala Harris, Filmmaker Spike Lee Black Activist Al Sharpton and others came to Memphis for the funeral of 29 year old Black Tyree Nichols who was beaten to death by 5 Memphis Black Police officers.Unknown and untold in Memphis Elmore has been a Memphis curator of Black History, Culture and family. Elmore converted his Orange Mound Memphis home into the "Safari House Museum Education and Cultural Center." The home has the largest display of African Furnishings of any home in America. The home serves as a Black Cultural center as well as a film set.In celebration of Black History month 2024 Elmore will honor the architect and strategist of the Civil Rights movement Jame Bevel via a Black History month African dinner.2019 Elmore invited African dignitaries to Memphis headed by Kenyan Governor Peter Nyong'o who is the father of academy award winner and star of the Black Panther movie Lupita Nyong'o. Black Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris did not invite the African dignitaries to his office where as White Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland invited the dignitaries to Memphis City Hall.Dr. King was stabbed by Black woman via fighting for Civil Right. Elmore's efforts are upsetting to many Black elected officials via his teaching Black Memphis history Click here to see Video Amp is fighting to get Memphis Film Inclusion.Elmore wrote elected officials including Memphis newly elected Mayor Paul Young to have the courage to include and acknowledge "Black Memphis History" is also American History.Memphis is using White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism to outright steal Elmore's Black History via erroneously acknowledging a White Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch via a historical marker as Memphis 1st Independent filmmaker rather than admitting "Elmore is the father of Independent 35mm Theatrical Filmmaking in Memphis."Memphis was founded on May 22, 1819. "Black Memphis History" was founded on this exact date 200 years later on May 22, 2019 whereas Memphis born Five Time World Kickboxing Champion Anthony "Amp" Elmore who is also "The Father of Memphis Independent 35mm Theatrical Filmmaking published on the Worldwide Web via "You Tube" the film "200 Years of Black Memphis History." Elmore is "The Father of "Black Memphis History" whereas Elmore acknowledges himself a "Black Memphis Historian."Elmore explains that I engaged and documented "Black Memphis History" in the most powerful and most accessible artform in the world: "Filmmaking."Elmore asked both Mayors to support a Memphis educational symposium to include educators, historians to create a discussion and an inclusive education of "Black Memphis History."Elmore explains that I not only created a "200 Years of Black Memphis History Film" I created and maintain a website; Click here to see Scenes from our Film "200 Years of Black Memphis History. "Elmore notes I created the 1st Kickboxing Film in World Film History. I am the Father of Independent Filmmaking in Memphis. Elmore ask that a resolution be passed acknowledging the film "200 Years of Black Memphis History" and he "Black Memphis Historian."

Andrew Jackson Founded Memphis on Slavery & Cotton in 1819