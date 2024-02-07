Washington DC Commercial Contractors At Scott-Long Construction Complete Inova Lorton Healthplex Bariatric Clinic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renovations of the Inova Lorton Healthplex's nationally recognized Bariatric Clinic are completed and will soon be utilized by patients and medical providers.

- John Scott, CEOLORTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scott-Long Construction has successfully completed another project in the healthcare field; the team has spent the last several months working on renovations at the Inova Lorton Healthplex Bariatric Clinic. The completion of the Inova Lorton Healthplex Bariatric Clinic places another building stone atop the foundation of trust between Scott-Long Construction and Inova Health. The Washington DC Metro commercial contractors and non-profit medical group have worked together since 1989.“It feels great to be asked to keep coming back by clients who are happy with the work we have done,” said John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long Construction. "The completion of this project demonstrates our ability to build strong relationships and to do great work in the healthcare field." The renovations completed by the commercial construction team at the clinic include plumbing, electrical work, and expansions. These renovations are important to ensuring that the clinic is a warm and welcoming environment for new and existing patients.The architect for the project was E4H Environments for Architecture and GHT Limited handled engineering responsibilities. Photos of renovations are included in this release that show some of the expanded spaces completed at the Bariatric Clinic.“Over the years our team has learned how to do renovations in spaces where people are still working, while keeping in mind the considerations for safety and noise as much as possible,” said John Scott.About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction is a leader and has been a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

Cheryl Heppard

Heppard PR & Consulting

+1 248-973-7669

email us here