Square Enix-Backed Atlas Secures $4.5M Grant To Power 3D Generative AI Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) awards competitive funding to Atlas, endorsing its pioneering 3D genAI research and development endeavors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride for 3D generative AI, Vienna-based Atlas , a vanguard in genAI and 3D asset creation, has been awarded a $4 grant from The Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG). The funding is set to supercharge the company's R&D initiatives, further propelling its mission to revolutionize the creation of virtual worlds and gaming experiences in collaboration with world-class game developers and brands.

"Receiving this grant signifies trust and belief in Atlas's 3D generative AI innovation, not just as a participant in the space, but as the leader," said Ben James, CEO & Founder, Atlas. "As we chart an exciting path forward, we remain relentless in our dedication to push the boundaries of what's possible when technology and creativity converge. Our global ambitions are made possible by our Austrian roots, and this funding is a high honor."

FFG selected Atlas as an Accelerator. The competitive grant is given to companies driving high-impact innovations with the potential to create new markets or disrupt existing ones. The funds will be released across three years: $608K in 2024, followed by up to $2 in 2025 and $1 2026 based on milestones achieved.

Atlas plans to leverage the funding to research, develop and introduce new technologies, groundbreaking projects and strategic partnerships in 2024 and beyond. As gaming evolves at breakneck speed, Atlas is emerging as a leader by giving partners the ability to create ultra-tailored virtual experiences that can adapt in real time. By prioritizing ethical AI practices at every turn, Atlas simultaneously ensures partner data integrity while unlocking new efficiencies and expanding the horizons of 3D generative AI.

The grant announcement is a sequel to Atlas' emergence from stealth in November 2023, marked by an impressive $6M raise from industry titans, including 6th Man Ventures (6MV), Collab+Currency, a16z Scouting Fund via Shrapnel, and others. This is complemented by strategic partnerships with luminaries in AAA studios, next-gen gaming and immersive design, notably Consortium9 as well as partners-turned-investors Shrapnel and Square Enix.

Atlas has also previously received funding from grants dedicated to building AI technology in alignment with the European Union's High-Level Expert Group on Trustworthy AI in 2020. With the EU's recent rollout of regulations via the AI Act, the additional $4 over the next three years validates their work and showcases trust in their ability to build trustworthy AI that prioritizes transparency, accountability and inclusivity.

Atlas is a 3D generative AI platform that partners with game developers and brands to create virtual worlds and experiences in a fraction of the time. The company's suite of AI products helps enterprise and next-gen creators generate custom, IP-specific assets for video games, virtual ecosystems and XR experiences. Atlas is headquartered in Vienna, Austria and deployed worldwide. For more information, please visit atlas .

