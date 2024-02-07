ICD Announces 37% Year-Over-Year Growth In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, provider of institutional investment technology, closed the year ending December 31, 2023 with money market fund (MMF) assets on ICD Portal

eclipsing $250 billion. ICD's 37% year-over-year increase outpaced the market's 18% increase in institutional MMF assets tracked over the same period by the Investment Company Institute (ICI).



"ICD's spectacular growth and benchmark outperformance demonstrates the desire of corporate treasury professionals and other institutional investors to access short-term markets

without bias through an independent portal," says ICD Chief Executive Officer Tory Hazard. "Both new and existing ICD clients find our high-touch service, broad selection of investment products and intuitive technology, second to none," Hazard says.

ICD's community of over 500 invested clients increased 17% in 2023 versus 2022, while ICD maintained a 99% client retention rate. In October last year, Crane Data ranked ICD the largest U.S. investment portal by assets for institutional money market fund

investments.

Building on its 20-year history of co-innovating with clients to solve investment challenges, ICD also launched its AI-driven ICD Portfolio Analytics

solution to automate the process of creating a comprehensive view of a company's entire investment portfolio for reporting and managing portfolio risk, including counterparty risk .

"ICD Portfolio Analytics incorporates our underlying fund holdings with other investment positions, making it possible to see our true exposures across all of our investments," says Indivior Treasurer Bill Lundeen. "This is invaluable given the heightened focus on exposures due to the 2023 bank failures."

