Ihplans Enhance Member Experience Through Medwatch Concierge Member Advocacy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IHPlans [IHP], a national alternative health insurance company, has enhanced its plan member experience and education through the introduction of Concierge Member Advocacy. This exclusive service is now accessible to nearly 20,000 IHP members through a partnership with MedWatch.

Medwatch is a population health management company with more than 35 years of experience. They are triple URAC accredited for utilization management, care management, and disease management, and work with TPAs to provide these services to 2 million lives nationally.



"Our partnership with MedWatch helps members make the most informed decisions possible surrounding their health," said Mike Feeney, Managing Partner, of IHP. "By providing a single point of contact, our members have access to everything from benefits information to speaking with registered nurses for education and information surrounding diagnoses, and more."

IHP provides employers across the country with access to affordable alternative health plan options, including level-funded Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) and Minimum Value Plans (MVP) designed to meet national and state regulations. IHP and MedWatch have joined forces to broaden member access to exceptional and customizable support and advocacy. This partnership also facilitates enhanced care coupled with increased savings and provides an integrated platform with claims payors.

"MedWatch involves members from the start of their medical journey, keeping constant connectivity throughout the healthcare process," said Ari Rostowsky, Managing Partner, IHP. "They go the extra mile by empowering our members through personalized, outstanding support, and it's made a major impact on the overall experience."

Medwatch can assist with locating providers and facilities, scheduling appointments, providing education on reference-based pricing, MEC, and MVPs, assisting members with balance bills, explaining EOBs, and even initiating pre-certification.

To learn more about IHPs alternative health products, please visit . To learn more about MedWatch services, please visit .

About MedWatch:

MedWatch, a distinguished Triple URAC Accredited Concierge service provider, excels in delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions. Leveraging health data, research-backed medical standards, and treatment guidelines, MedWatch provides customized, effective, and integrated services for members. Their commitment is centered on supporting the member and achieving the goals of the health plan with excellence. For more information, visit .

About IHPlans:

IHP was founded on the principles of reinventing healthcare to create more options for employers and more affordability for members. They offer small- to mid-size employers access to alternative health­care benefits such as Minimum Essential Coverage, Minimum Value Plans, Dental, Vision, and Hearing Aid. IHPs benefits are offered across the country and are designed to be simple, progressive, and easily administered. Experience a truly different kind of healthcare, with IHP. For more information, visit .

