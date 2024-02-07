Celebrating Success: Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Honors Unicarriers® Forklift's Premier Club Winners For 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARENGO, Ill., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas , the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers ®

Forklift across North, Central and South America, today revealed the winners

of

its

Premier Club

Awards

for

2023. Each year, the

Premier Club

program

identifies the

top

10 UniCarriers Forklift dealers throughout the Americas that embody the brand's core values.

UniCarriers Forklift 2023 Premier Club

Award honorees set a benchmark for excellence, demonstrating remarkable standards that serve as an inspiration to all dealers. Beyond fostering a culture of reliability and professionalism, each awardee surpassed challenging targets, securing a place among the OEM's premier dealerships. Overall, UniCarriers dealers were evaluated based on market penetration, aftermarket parts sales, new equipment sales and overall professionalism.

"It is a privilege to support these honorees," said Niels Tolboom, Director of North

America

Dealer Sales

at

Mitsubishi

Logisnext

Americas

(Marengo). "We know this award is based on demanding metrics, so it is incredible to see exceptional dealers across the Americas rigorously commit and excel at representing the UniCarriers Forklift brand."

The following 10 dealers excelled in these fundamental areas and received the respected status as a

UniCarriers Premier Club winner for 2023:



Dyna-Lift

-

Montgomery,

AL

J. M. Equipment Company, Inc.

– Manteca, CA

Lift Truck Service Center

– Little Rock, AR

MHS Lift, Inc.

– Pennsauken, NJ

Montacargas Truck S.A. De C.V.

– Mexico City, MX

Parkway Systems

-

San

Antonio,

TX

Quality Forklift Sales & Services – Shakopee, MN

Select Equipment

Sales

-

Buena

Park,

CA

Sunbelt

Material Handling

-

Dallas, TX Vegusa

Maquinaria

-

Leon,

MX

