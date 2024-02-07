Celebrating Success: Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Honors Unicarriers® Forklift's Premier Club Winners For 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARENGO, Ill., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas , the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers ®
Forklift across North, Central and South America, today revealed the winners
of
its
Premier Club
Awards
for
2023. Each year, the
Premier Club
program
identifies the
top
10 UniCarriers Forklift dealers throughout the Americas that embody the brand's core values.
Continue Reading
UniCarriers Forklift 2023 Premier Club
Award honorees set a benchmark for excellence, demonstrating remarkable standards that serve as an inspiration to all dealers. Beyond fostering a culture of reliability and professionalism, each awardee surpassed challenging targets, securing a place among the OEM's premier dealerships. Overall, UniCarriers dealers were evaluated based on market penetration, aftermarket parts sales, new equipment sales and overall professionalism.
"It is a privilege to support these honorees," said Niels Tolboom, Director of North
America
Dealer Sales
at
Mitsubishi
Logisnext
Americas
(Marengo). "We know this award is based on demanding metrics, so it is incredible to see exceptional dealers across the Americas rigorously commit and excel at representing the UniCarriers Forklift brand."
The following 10 dealers excelled in these fundamental areas and received the respected status as a
UniCarriers Premier Club winner for 2023:
Dyna-Lift
-
Montgomery,
AL J. M. Equipment Company, Inc.
– Manteca, CA Lift Truck Service Center
– Little Rock, AR MHS Lift, Inc.
– Pennsauken, NJ Montacargas Truck S.A. De C.V.
– Mexico City, MX Parkway Systems
-
San
Antonio,
TX Quality Forklift Sales & Services – Shakopee, MN Select Equipment
Sales
-
Buena
Park,
CA Sunbelt
Material Handling
-
Dallas, TX Vegusa
Maquinaria
-
Leon,
MX
About Mitsubishi
Logisnext Americas
Mitsubishi Logisnext
Americas
Inc.
and
its
group
companies
have
helped
customers
Move
The
World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading
brands
–
Mitsubishi
forklift trucks,
Cat®
lift
trucks, Rocla
AGV
Solutions, UniCarriers®
Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit .
About
UniCarriers® Forklifts
Starting from its roots with
Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits –
UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts , UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube
and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn .
SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.
MENAFN07022024003732001241ID1107823223
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.