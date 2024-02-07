Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Screen Door For A Household Garage (OCC-1690)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to enjoy outside air while in the garage without letting mosquitoes, bees, and flies enter the space," said an inventor, from Mission

Viejo, Calif., "so I invented the MOVABLE BARRIER SCREEN ASSEMBLY. My garage screen would be easy to operate and use whenever needed."

The patented invention provides a motorized and retractable screen door for a household garage. In doing so, it allows for easy ventilation and natural lighting within the garage. It also prevents unwanted pests, insects and animals from entering and it could be used to contain children and pets. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

