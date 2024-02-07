The global legal services market grew from $656.9 billion in 2017 to $764.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The market is expected to grow from $764.8 billion in 2022 to $950.0 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%, and to $1,256.2 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



This report describes and explains the legal services market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, an increase in government initiatives, growth in divorce rates, the increasing number of cybercrimes and the deregulation of the legal industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were increased pressure on traditional law firms due to in-house legal teams, skills shortages and the lack of transparency.

Going forward, government support, the increasing global drug crises and lawsuits, the growing legal tech industry, and the increasing demand for transactional practice areas will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the legal services market in the future include rising costs and decreasing margins and data security issues.

The legal services market is segmented by type into B2B legal services, B2C legal services, hybrid legal services and criminal law practices. The B2B legal services market was the largest segment of the legal services market segmented by type, accounting for 54.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the hybrid legal services market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the legal services market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2022-2027.

The legal services market is also segmented by size into large law firms and SME law firms. The large law firms market was the largest segment of the insurance market segmented by size, accounting for 61.3% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the large law firms market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the insurance market segmented by size, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

The B2B legal services market is further segmented into B2B legal services - large law firms and B2B legal services - SME law firms. The B2B legal services - large law firms market was the largest segment of the B2B legal services market segmented by size, accounting for 79.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the B2B legal services - large law firms market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the B2B legal services market segmented by size, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2022-2027.

The B2C legal services market is further segmented into B2C legal services - large law firms and B2C legal services - SME law firms. The B2C legal services - SME law firms market was the largest segment of the B2C legal services market segmented by size, accounting for 85.1% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the B2C legal services - large law firms market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the B2C legal services market segmented by size, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027.

The criminal law practices market is further segmented into criminal law practices - large law firms and criminal law practices - SME law firms. The criminal law practices - SME law firms market was the largest segment of the criminal law practices market segmented by size, accounting for 65.1% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the criminal law practices - large law firms market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the criminal law practices market segmented by size, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027.

The hybrid legal services market is further segmented into hybrid legal services - large law firms and hybrid legal services - SME law firms. The hybrid legal services - large law firms market was the largest segment of the hybrid legal services market segmented by size, accounting for 59.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the hybrid legal services - large law firms market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hybrid legal services market segmented by size, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027.

The legal services market is segmented by mode into online and offline. The offline market was the largest segment of the legal services market segmented by mode, accounting for 95.5% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the online market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the legal services market segmented by mode, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2027.

The legal services market is also segmented by type of practice into litigation, corporate, labor/employment, real estate, patent litigation, tax, bankruptcy and others (regulatory, M&A, antitrust, environmental). The corporate market was the largest segment of the legal services market segmented by type of practice, accounting for 28.3% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the patent litigation market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the legal services market segmented by type of practice, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

The legal services market is also segmented by end-user into individuals, financial services, mining and oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, IT services, other services and others. The individual market was the largest segment of the legal services market segmented by end-user, accounting for 38.3% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the IT services market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the legal services market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2022-2027.

North America was the largest region in the legal services market, accounting for 55.3% of the global market in 2022. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the legal services market will be South America and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.5% respectively from 2022-2027.

The global legal services market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 5.25% of the total market in 2022. The Kirkland & Ellis LLP was the largest competitor with 0.85% share of the market, followed by Latham & Watkins LLP with 0.70%, Deloitte with 0.56%, Ernst & Young (E&Y) with 0.53%, PwC with 0.52%, DLA Piper with 0.48%, Baker McKenzie with 0.45%, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates with 0.40%, KPMG with 0.38%, and Sidley Austin LLP with 0.38%.

Key Attributes: