Roam America Launches New Hospitality Brand Offering Modern Travelers An Elevated Outdoor Adventure Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roam America officially launched today as a new outdoor adventure hospitality brand offering a modernized RV and campground experience. Roam America is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of today's travelers with stylish facilities, pet friendly accommodations, tech-forward features, and curated local experiences. With amenities for everyone from experienced outdoor adventurers and full-time RVers, to digital nomads and glampers who are used to the comfort and convenience of hotels, Roam America welcomes all to adventure and enjoy the outdoors on their terms.



As a proof of concept, the brand successfully soft-opened its flagship property, Roam Horseshoe Bend in Page, Arizona in 2023. The resort offers 220 RV spaces and elevated amenities and facilities with 12 well-appointed glamping cabins set to open later this spring. Additional Roam America properties, including destinations near Portland, OR, and Park City, UT, are scheduled to open later this year.

“The outdoor travel industry has experienced tremendous growth and change in the last few years,” said Michael Sharf, CEO of Roam America.“More people are looking for affordable and authentic outdoor travel experiences than ever before. While campgrounds have remained largely unchanged for the last several decades, modern travelers seek a higher level of comfort, cleanliness and convenience. Roam provides an updated experience for today's outdoor traveler that stays true to the heart and nostalgia of traditional camping experiences.”

In modernizing the campground experience, Roam America is redefining consistency in service for campgrounds. With friendly, knowledgeable local staff, spacious and well-maintained bathhouses and facilities, and inviting spaces throughout the property to sit and have a coffee or set up a remote office, Roam guests can expect a consistent experience that is rooted in quality, cleanliness and convenience. Essential amenities for today's travelers, such as fast and reliable WiFi and safe spaces for unleashed pets, will be standard at all Roam locations, as well as opportunities for guests to make their visit unique and personal.

“We know that the 2024 traveler, whether they're families, couples, digital nomads or retirees, all place great value on unique experiences,” continued Sharf.“Our properties will complement their beautiful outdoor offerings with immersive experiences that today's travelers crave. For example, Roam Horseshoe Bend will have opportunities to experience the beauty of Page through hosted events and activities such as outdoor movie nights, live music performances, and fireside chats with local experts and guides.”

Locality and respect for the land is another core tenet at Roam America. With a commitment to be more than just another hospitality brand, Roam America aims to add value to local communities, with staff composed exclusively of local residents, partnerships with local businesses ranging from tour operators to grocery stores, and plans to sell locally-made items at the camp stores.

Amenities and features guests can look forward to at Roam America properties include:



Well-appointed and meticulously cleaned bathhouses

Resort-style heated pool and Splash pad

Pet-friendly amenities such as an on-site“Paw Park”

Modern laundry facilities

Fast and reliable WiFi

Variety of RV sites: Full Hook Up with 30/50 amp, premium, back-in and pull-through

Nightly and extended stay available

Picnic Tables and Fire Pits

General store for sundries and souvenirs

Destination guides providing concierge services Hiking and UTV/ATV trails, depending on the location



Guests can learn more and book their visit at RoamAmerica.

About Roam America

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Roam America is a family of campgrounds that offers updated RV and camping experiences for modern travelers. With properties in the heart of some of America's most stunning outdoor destinations, Roam provides outdoor adventure-seekers a clean and naturally beautiful basecamp to make and share memories around a campfire. With a focus on enhanced experiences through stylish facilities, pet friendly accommodations, tech-forward features, and curated local programming, Roam aims to upgrade the age-old pastime of camping while celebrating the beauty and simplicity of outdoor adventuring. Learn more at RoamAmerica.



