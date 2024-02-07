Managers’ Transactions

Spar Nord Bank A/S hereby reports on transactions in Spar Nord Bank A/S shares carried out by persons who have a duty of disclosure, in compliance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. For further details, please be referred to the attached templates for notification.

