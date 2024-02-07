New Spark Media Inc. Unveils Referral Program Targeting Enterprise-Level Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Spark Media launches referral program, offering financial incentives to individuals connecting them with tailored digital solutions.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Spark Media Inc., a trailblazer in digital asset management and digital workflow solutions for video production professionals, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated referral program tailored for enterprise-level businesses. Building upon the success of its Media Manager platform aimed at small to medium-sized businesses, New Spark now sets its sights on delivering custom fit, white-glove versions of its acclaimed platform to larger corporations.The launch of this referral program underscores New Spark's unwavering commitment to extending its reach and delivering unmatched value to businesses seeking innovative solutions to streamline their digital workflows effectively. Crafted to incentivize individuals who introduce enterprise-level organizations to the New Spark platform, the referral program offers an enticing financial reward for successful referrals."We are thrilled to introduce our new referral program, offering an opportunity for individuals to reap financial rewards while connecting enterprise-level businesses with our cutting-edge digital workflow solutions," expressed Mark Lanctot, VP, Sales and Marketing of New Spark Media Inc. "With the success of our Media Manager platform among some of our current enterprise level clients, we are confident that our tailored solutions will revolutionize how larger corporations manage their digital workflows."The referral program boasts an aggressive financial incentive for introductions to enterprise-level businesses that culminate in successful partnerships with New Spark."We recognize the significance of strategic partnerships and the power of leveraging industry connections to drive mutual success," Lanctot continued. "Through our referral program, we invite individuals to join us in our mission to empower businesses with innovative digital workflow solutions tailored to their specific needs."For further information on the referral program and how to participate, interested parties are encouraged to visit , or send an email to: ....About NewSpark Media Inc.Since 2006, New Spark Media has been a frontrunner in providing digital asset management and digital workflow solutions for video production professionals. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, New Spark offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services designed to streamline the digital workflows of businesses of all sizes. By delivering cutting-edge solutions and fostering strategic partnerships, New Spark helps businesses future-proof their digital workflow strategies and achieve sustainable growth.

