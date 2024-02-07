Vibrant Publishers' Latest Podcast Explores Economics Through A New Lens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The podcast with Dr. Amlan Ray focuses on the key concepts of economics, its functions, and its impact on the economy.

Dr. Amlan Ray, an experienced economist and author, provides a basic understanding of various economic theories in the podcast.

Microeconomics Essentials and Macroeconomics Essentials authored by Dr. Amlan Ray, cover the technical aspects involved in economics.

The guest speaker, Dr. Amlan Ray, opens up conversations from basic theories to the latest trends involved in the world of economics

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers has included yet another insightful podcast titled 'Zooming in on Economics: Macroeconomics and Microeconomics' with guest speaker Dr. Amlan Ray in its podcast series. This podcast seeks to provide answers to those who wish to build a career in economics and international trade as well as those who want to understand the fundamental principles of economics.

Dr. Amlay Ray holds a PhD in International Trade and has worked as a Dean and Director for academic institutions, consulting firms, and corporate entities for over two decades. While talking about his journey in the field of Economics, he states that“the importance of economics remains immense in understanding business as well as in implementing business strategies.”

The podcast covers concepts within the field of economics such as the meaning and difference between microeconomics and macroeconomics, the key indicators and factors that affect macroeconomic stability, the role of microeconomic principles in shaping the decisions of consumers and businesses in today's globalized economy and highlights the latest trends and developments in this field.

Dr. Amlan sheds light on the significance of policies that promote free trade between countries and the debates involved with this approach. He states,“Free trade does not believe in borders when we are dealing with people and trade. In the case of free trade, one country can freely or easily export or import from another country.” However, he also adds that“protectionism” can be a potential threat to this process and provides real-world examples to supplement his argument.

He offers guidance to both students and professionals by outlining interesting developments and trends to look forward to as well as ways to enhance one's knowledge in the field. He provides an in-depth analysis of various economic concepts for interested learners through his books, Microeconomic Essentials You Always Wanted to Know and Macroeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know published by Vibrant Publishers.

Explore the latest discussions and advances in economics by watching the entire podcast on YouTube.

Find more perceptive conversations from Vibrant Publishers' Podcast Series on Spotify.



About the Guest

Prof. Amlan Ray is currently Senior Director & Dean at SRISIIM, New Delhi, a management and research Institution recognized by the Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Education, Government of India. He has 27 years of experience working in Corporates, Consulting, Training, and Academia. Amlan is a B.Tech., MBA, and M.A. (Economics) and has submitted his Ph.D. thesis at Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham, India in the area of International Trade. Amlan has also authored several articles in Management and Economics journals and two books namely: Microeconomics Essentials and Macroeconomics Essentials.

About the Podcast Series

Vibrant Publishers' podcast series aims to bring forward intriguing and impactful discussions on various subjects, topics, and genres with the help of guest speakers who have expertise in that field. Since the first podcast which was published on June 19, 2023, the series has now grown and included ten insightful podcasts. Students and professionals can watch the podcast series on YouTube or tune in to Spotify.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, graduate students, and competitive exam aspirants. Vibrant Publishers collaborates with authors, subject matter experts, and industry professionals across the domains of management, test prep, and I.T. to create up-to-date materials for all types of learners. All the books published are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in their field.

###

Media Contact:

Sales, PR, and Marketing

Jisha Maniar

Vibrant Publishers

...