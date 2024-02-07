Yachtway Unveils An Industry Milestone: Independent Sign-Up For Brokers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YachtWay officially welcomes boat Brokers.

The MLS+ platform continues to transform the boating industry with biggest advancement for Brokers since 1995.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking development set to redefine the yachting industry, YachtWay allows boat Brokers to independently sell vessels on their MLS+ platform.Empowering Brokers with Unmatched FeaturesCelebrated for its award-winning design and functionality, YachtWay's MLS+ platform now offers Brokers unprecedented tools, including:-Profile Enhancement: Brokers can craft visually stunning profile pages, boosting their online visibility.-Lead Ownership: The platform ensures Brokers have direct control over their leads, fostering stronger client relationships.-Exclusive Content Services: YachtWay's in-house digital content department offers professional photo and video shoots at discounted rates in South Florida, elevating the quality of listings.-Early Market Advantage: Brokers can showcase their total revenue on YachtWay, building robust profiles early to gain a competitive edge.-3D Virtual Tours: Brokers in South Florida can get dazzling virtual tours of their listings at amazing prices.Join the Yachting Revolution at the Heart of the IndustryThis incredible update is aimed at industry professionals who are keen to engage with a forward-thinking, dynamic marketplace. Sign up with YachtWay today and experience the future of yacht brokerage.About:In addition to historically changing the yacht industry for Brokers, YachtWay has firmly established itself as a leader in the maritime sector. Preferred by Google and dominating search results for US dealers, YachtWay's award-winning platform is recognized globally. By seamlessly integrating Shipyards, Dealers, and Yacht Enthusiasts on a unified platform, YachtWay provides a one-stop-shop for all things yachting. For more information, visit yachtway.

Heigo Paartalu

YachtWay LLC

email us here

+1 800-567-9929

See a sample of YachtWay's video work: