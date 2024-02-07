Nationwide Launch: After Hello Sparks A Dating Revolution This Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Maria Murray, Co-FounderNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An innovative new chapter in matchmaking is about to unfold with the upcoming launch of After Hello, a matchmaking service conceptualized by seasoned matchmaking professional Ann Parnes and business expert Maria Murray. Set to debut nationwide this Valentine's Day, After Hello offers a new perspective on love and connection, aiming to redefine the dating landscape across America.Born from a visionary conversation in the vibrant atmosphere of New Orleans, After Hello marries the precision of modern technology with the personalized touch of traditional matchmaking. Founders Parnes and Murray have developed a service that emphasizes expertise while capturing the essence of their city, laying the groundwork for a service poised to reshape how Americans approach finding love.This national expansion marks a significant milestone, offering singles across the country a new avenue to discover authentic, enduring relationships.Addressing the modern dating challenges of endless swiping, superficial connections, and emotional fatigue, After Hello introduces a personalized matchmaking solution that prioritizes authentic, deep connections over the impersonal nature of today's dating landscape."After Hello is more than a matchmaking service; it's a movement towards intentional dating and meaningful relationships," says Maria, Co-Founder and Operations Specialist. "We're here to offer an alternative to the swipe culture that dominates today's dating scene. Our service is for those who value depth, privacy, and the magic of a connection that starts with a simple 'hello.'"Valentine's Day, a day synonymous with love, has been chosen deliberately for the launch, symbolizing the company's commitment to fostering genuine love stories. After Hello offers personalized matchmaking, expert online dating profile management, and customized dating coaching, addressing the common pain points of modern dating such as ghosting, endless swiping, and superficial connections."With After Hello, we're bringing back the art of romance, supported by technology, not ruled by it," adds Ann, Co-Founder and Matchmaking Expert. "Our goal is to create love stories that last, and what better day to start this journey than Valentine's Day."The service is now available to singles across the United States, inviting everyone to join a dating revolution that prioritizes personal touch, privacy, and real connections over algorithms and anonymous profiles.About After Hello:After Hello is a nationwide matchmaking service that believes every meaningful relationship starts with a simple "hello." Founded in New Orleans by Maria and Ann, After Hello combines the best of technology with personalized matchmaking to create lasting connections. Tailored for those tired of modern dating culture, After Hello offers a new path to love, emphasizing genuine connections and personal growth.For more information about After Hello and to join the revolution this Valentine's Day, join the free database by visiting .

