Palace On Wheels To Conduct Tours To Ayodhya, Mathura And Kashi

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 7 (IANS) Lluxury train Palace on Wheels will now take passengers to Ayodhya.

The route of Palace on Wheels, which has won the title of the world's second most luxurious train, is going to change after 42 years, as it embarks on a journey to the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The train will now also organise religious tours, said officials, adding the new operation will start from May. The six-day religious tour will start from Delhi and take the passengers to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mathura and Vrindavan.

Palace on Wheels officials said that during normal journey, non-veg food and liquor are served in the train because many foreign as well as domestic tourists travel in it.

The company will now remove non-veg food from the menu during the religious trips. Also, onion and garlic will not be used in the food to be served to the passengers.

The religious tour will be conducted twice a month. This time, the focus is also on local tourists which means if a traveller wants to travel only to Ayodhya or Prayagraj, he will be able to do so and special discount will also be on offer for such trips.

