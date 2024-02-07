Rajasthan: Nomination Filing For RS Polls To Commence On Feb 8

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 7 (IANS) The filing of notification for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections-2024 will commence in Rajasthan on February 8.

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that as per the schedule, nomination papers can be filed till February 15, 2024.

Taking stock of the preparations, Gupta on Wednesday held a meeting with the Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, Mahavir Prasad Sharma, and other officials.

He said the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on February 16, while the candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till February 20. If necessary, voting will take place on February 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 pm, while the counting of votes will take place from 5 p.m. onwards the same day.

The election process will be completed before February 29.

Three Rajya Sabha seats in the state are up for grabs, which felt vacant on April 3, 2024.

