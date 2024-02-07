Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Hand Cleaning Accessory (OCC-1689)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumber and needed a better way to clean all areas of my hands," said an inventor, from

Redondo Beach, Calif., "so I invented the HANDY EGG. My design would reach all the creases of the hands, fingers, and under the fingernails for a more efficient and effective clean."

The invention provides an easier way to thoroughly clean and scrub the hands, fingers, and fingernails. In doing so, it would remove tough dirt, grime, and other substances. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also could provide a massaging effect. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, individuals who work in blue collar jobs, etc.

