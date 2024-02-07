Net Asset Value(S)

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
2/7/2024 11:00:59 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foresight Technology VCT plc ("Company")

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value for the FWT share class as at 31 December 2023 was 100 per share.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


