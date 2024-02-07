Topical Pain Relief Market Revolution: Insights Into Transformations | CAGR 3.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Topical Pain Relief Market in US - Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2032). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Advacare Pharma, Glaxosmithkline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé, Novartis, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Topical Biomedics.



Topical Pain Relief Market Statistics: The global Topical Pain Relief market is projected to reach $3,272 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Topical Pain Relief Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Pain: The increasing incidence of chronic pain conditions, such as arthritis, back pain, and musculoskeletal disorders, has led to a growing demand for effective pain relief solutions. Topical pain relief products offer localized relief without systemic side effects.

Aging Population: As the global population ages, there is a higher prevalence of age-related conditions such as osteoarthritis and joint pain. Older individuals often seek topical pain relief products for joint and muscle pain management.

Consumer Preference for Non-Opioid Solutions: Amid concerns about the opioid epidemic and the side effects associated with oral pain medications, consumers are increasingly turning to non-opioid alternatives. Topical pain relief products provide an option with potentially fewer systemic side effects.

Innovations in Formulations: Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the introduction of innovative formulations with improved absorption, longer-lasting effects, and enhanced efficacy. These advancements contribute to the market's growth by offering consumers more effective pain relief options.

Sports and Fitness Industry Growth: The expanding sports and fitness industry has contributed to an increased incidence of sports-related injuries and muscle pain. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often use topical pain relief products for localized relief and to support recovery.



The segments and sub-section of Topical Pain Relief market is shown below:

By Therapeutic Class: Non-Opioids and Opioids

By Formulation: Cream, Gel, Spray, Patch, and Others

By Type: Prescription Pain Relief and Over-the-Counter Pain Relief

By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies & Drug Stores, E-Commerce, and Retail & Grocery Stores



Important years considered in the Topical Pain Relief study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Topical Pain Relief Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Topical Pain Relief Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Topical Pain Relief in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Topical Pain Relief market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Topical Pain Relief market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



