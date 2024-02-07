Vendux Celebrates Monumental Growth And Optimistic Outlook For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Henning SchwinumKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting culmination of continued innovation and strategic expansion, Vendux , the leading authority for sales leadership capital, has succeeded in reaching a major growth milestone in 2023 and has an ambitious outlook for 2024.Throughout 2023, Vendux has seen its roster of pre-vetted executives flourish to over 750 sales leaders, a testament to its commitment to excellence in the realm of sales strategy improvement and revenue enhancement for clients. This diverse and talented community of sales leaders is at the heart of Vendux's mission to revolutionize sales leadership and strategic development for companies across North America.Marking a significant milestone in its expansion journey, Vendux established a newly expanded presence in Canada by welcoming Lisa Winberg as a partner in January 2024. This strategic move not only broadens Vendux's geographical footprint but also reinforces its dedication to providing unparalleled sales leadership solutions on a global scale in the near future."After closing out our most successful year so far, we are incredibly optimistic about what 2024 holds for Vendux," said Henning Schwinum, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Vendux. "Our growth is a direct reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering commitment to our clients. With the addition of Lisa Winberg and our expansion into Canada, we are poised to reach new heights and more than double our revenue in 2024."In a landmark initiative to shed light on the evolving landscape of sales leadership, Vendux recently published the first-ever State of Fractional and Interim Sales Leadership report. This pioneering report offers invaluable insights and analyses, underscoring Vendux's role as a thought leader in the industry and its commitment to fostering innovation and understanding within the community.As Vendux looks to the future, it is driven by a vision to continue its trajectory of growth, aiming for a 120% revenue expansion in 2024. This ambitious goal is underpinned by a strategic approach that includes expanding its proprietary PerfectMatchTM system, enhancing its suite of sales leadership solutions, and further solidifying its broad presence."Life is great at Vendux, and we are just getting started," added Andrew Miller, a Partner at Vendux. "We are on a mission to redefine the sales leadership landscape, and our achievements in 2023 are just the beginning. With our talented team, innovative solutions, and global reach, we are excited to embark on this journey and deliver even greater value to our clients in 2024 and beyond."

