Will Bring No-Confidence Motion Against Khattar Govt: Hooda

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 7 (IANS) Haryana's Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda on Wednesday announced that a no-confidence motion will be brought against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government in the upcoming Budget session over "scams and its failure in almost every sphere".

The veteran Congress leader said the party would raise the issues of scams, including in cooperatives, and mining.

"We will also seek answers from the government on common man issues like increasing unemployment, irregularities in the Skill Employment Corporation, sending the youth to war-zone Israel and giving priority to outsiders in Haryana's recruitment.

"Apart from this, the Congress would also raise issues like increasing drug abuse, stoppage of scholarship for Scheduled Castes and Backward Class children, falling level of education, condition of farmers, damage caused by inclement weather and compensation for damage caused by floods," he said.

Adjournment and calling attention motions would be given in the House, Hooda told the media after a meeting with legislators.

He said the public has no expectations from the upcoming state Budget as the government has not done any work except increasing the debt of the state.

The Budget session of the Haryana Assembly will start on February 20. It will be the last Budget to be presented by the incumbent BJP-JJP government before the 2024 Assembly polls.

On allegations of scams in Group C recruitment, two-time Chief Minister Hooda said the government should take cognisance of the complaints made by the youth as the irregularities continuously being exposed in recruitments, "which is a sad development".

On the increasing incidents of extortion and firing, Hooda said the BJP-JJP government has pushed the law and order system in a state of disarray.

