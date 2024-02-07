Neptune Retail Solutions Strengthens Omnichannel Partnership With Dollar General By Becoming Exclusive In-Store Media Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS) proudly announced today a strategic expansion of its partnership with retail giant Dollar General, solidifying its role as the exclusive in-store media provider across Dollar General's extensive network of over 19,000 stores.

This collaboration builds upon the longstanding relationship between the two organizations that also includes Digital Incentives through the DG app, as well as custom printed in-store circulars and FSI inserts

Through this partnership, NRS introduces a premium selection of proprietary solutions at Dollar General, allowing vendor partners to elevate brand visibility and influence consumer behavior across the entire purchase journey.

Brands can increase top-of-mind awareness via signage on front of store concrete bollards, security pedestals and basket liners and deliver equity in-aisle via influential category engagements like Shelftalk® signs with optional coupon tear pads - all of which deliver a 4.5% average sales lift*.

Charlene Charles, Head of Media Network Operations at Dollar General, emphasizes the benefits of this collaboration: "Expanding our in-store media with Neptune reflects our organizational priority of ensuring Dollar General provides our brand partners with most effective omnichannel tools that drive incremental sales through our stores."



With the extended ability to engage Dollar General shoppers through disruptive in-store media, NRS is now the exclusive provider of a comprehensive suite of omnichannel solutions at Dollar General, allowing vendor partners to more seamlessly connect the digital and in-store experience.

An innovative addition to this partnership is NRS' exclusive Connected Shelf® product, which links shoppers directly to digital incentives that influence final purchase decisions being made right at the shelf.

Since its launch in June of 2020, Connected Shelf consistently delivers an impressive $2.07 Avg ROAS, with 6.4% average sales lift*.

Bill Redmond, CEO, NRS expresses his enthusiasm about the expanded partnership: "We are grateful for Dollar General's trust in our comprehensive suite of omnichannel solutions and are excited to apply our tactical strategies throughout every stage of their shoppers' journey, accelerating profitable sales growth for both DG and advertisers."

This expansion further solidifies NRS's position as the dominant share leader in omnichannel retail marketing, extending its industry-leading in-store network to over 65,000 retail locations across the US and Canada, as well as underscoring the organizations commitment to innovation and providing brands with unparalleled set of tools to increase sales within today's dynamic retail landscape.

Redmond adds "No other company in the retail space has as unique of a suite of data-driven omnichannel tools and are able to flawlessly activate at massive scale while delivering quantifiable success across the entire path to purchase like NRS."

To learn more about Neptune Retail Solutions full suite of retail solutions, please contact: [email protected]

*Circana/IRI matched panel tests.



About Neptune Retail Solutions

Neptune Retail Solutions is the share leader in omnichannel retail marketing across the US & Canada, delivering a proprietary set of data-driven solutions at maximum scale for retailers and brands – all fueled by its unrivaled strategic category expertise and unique platform capabilities. The Neptune platform includes in-store marketing rights within North America's largest grocery, dollar and drugstores, including Ahold, Albertson's, CVS, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Kroger, Loblaws, Publix, Rite-Aid, SEG, and Walgreens.

NRS's deterministic first-party shopper data, generated from the company's owned and operated cashback app, Checkout 51, capturing purchase-level data via receipt scans from key retail locations across the US and Canada including Walmart, Target, Costco, and the retailers noted above. For more information, visit

