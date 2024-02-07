Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Patio Chair (OCC-1652)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to cover and protect patio chairs when not in use," said an inventor, from Rancho Mission

Viejo, Calif., "so I invented the P - C - P - C. My design ensures that the chair remains clean and it could help extend the life of the chair."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a patio chair. In doing so, it offers a convenient way to cover the chair when not in use. As a result, it ensures that the chair is protected from inclement weather, dew, bird droppings, dust, and other marring items. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-OCC-1652, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp