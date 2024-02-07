Pregnancy Help 4 U Announces Gala Event Featuring Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson As Guest Speaker On March 22, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pregnancy Help 4 U, a leading organization dedicated to supporting expecting mothers and families, proudly announces its upcoming Hope is Rising Gala featuring the esteemed neurosurgeon and public servant, Dr. Ben Carson, as the keynote speaker. The event is scheduled to take place on March 22, 2024, at the Hurst Conference Center.

Dr. Ben Carson, a distinguished figure in the medical field and a passionate advocate in the pro-life arena, will share his invaluable insights and experiences. As the former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Founder of the American Cornerstone Institute, and a pioneer in pediatric neurosurgery, Dr. Carson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this event geared toward protecting life and supporting families in crisis.

The Pregnancy Help 4 U Gala aims to raise awareness and funds to support their mission of providing compassionate care, resources, and guidance to individuals navigating pregnancy-related challenges. Through a range of services and programs, Pregnancy Help 4 U offers invaluable assistance to expecting mothers and families, empowering them with medical and material support needed during critical times.

"We are honored to have Dr. Ben Carson join us as the keynote speaker for our gala," said Tonya Thomas, Executive Director of Pregnancy Help 4 U. "His dedication to healthcare and advocacy for babies and families aligns perfectly with our mission. This event serves as a platform to celebrate the importance of supporting babies in the womb, women, and families while raising vital funds to expand our outreach and impact within the community."

The gala promises to be an inspiring evening with dinner, an impactful keynote address by Dr. Carson, and fundraising activities to further Pregnancy Help 4 U's initiatives.

Tickets for the Pregnancy Help 4 U Gala featuring keynote speaker Dr. Ben Carson can be purchased at . Limited seating is available, so early reservations are encouraged.

Event Details

Pregnancy Help 4 U

Hope is Rising Gala

Friday, March 22, 2024

Doors open at 5:30 pm

Hurst Conference Center

1601 Campus Dr.

Hurst, TX 76054

For reservations, sponsorship opportunities, inquiries, or further information about the event, please contact [email protected] .

About Pregnancy Help 4 U

Pregnancy Help 4 U is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing life-affirming pregnancy services, parenting education, and resources to individuals facing the complex issues surrounding unplanned pregnancies. The clinic has served more than 12,000 women in the community in the past 13 years. With a commitment to empowering expecting mothers and families, Pregnancy Help 4 U offers a range of services aimed at fostering a nurturing and supportive environment to help women and men thrive during their pregnancy journey and in life.

