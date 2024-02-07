First Federal Savings Bank Introduces Two Innovative Business Deposit Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank, a community bank and trusted leader in financial services, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest products, FREE Business Checking and Business Checking Plus, both designed to meet the unique needs of businesses.



Key Features of FREE Business Checking

No monthly service fees or minimum balance requirementCompetitive interest rate – BEST RATE GUARANTEE in which we guarantee an interest rate that is among the top 10% of all regular business checking account rates in our service area1Unlimited number of transactionsFREE Bizlink basic business online bankingFREE first order of basic checksFREE notary serviceFREE eStatements

Key Features of Business Checking Plus

Receive all benefits of our FREE Business Checking PLUS the following at no additional cost if you maintain an average $25,000 balance2

Bizlink Online Banking with ACHPositive Pay Check and ACH Fraud Protection ServiceRemote Deposit Capture

Each account offers a FREE concierge account set-up and training at a location of your choice.

First Federal Savings Bank spokesperson, Jeff Kniese, expressed excitement about the launch, stating: “These new Business Checking products are game changers for any size business. No other financial institution provides such a benefit-packed checking account as we do. Easily a must have.”

About First Federal Savings Bank

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering ten locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Henderson, Daviess, and Pike County. They aspire to deliver innovative and personalized banking solutions, are dedicated to developing lasting and personal relationships, and contributing to the economic property of the communities they proudly serve.

1Excluding promotional offers. We guarantee an interest rate that is among the top 10% of our service area. 2Paper statement fee applies. Monthly average balance of $25,000 or more must be obtained to avoid monthly service fee. See new account documentation for list of fees.

Jeff Kniese

(812) 492-8176