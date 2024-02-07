Holding(S) In Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC



1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name First Equity Limited

William Black / Rath Dhu Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Douglas, Isle of Man

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name Nortrust Nominees Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 06/02/2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 07/02/2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.218298% 3.218298% 1,500,000

Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 4.763081% 4.763081%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights % of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF0SCX52 1,500,000 0 3.21898% 0

SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,500,000 3.218298%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to 3 (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to 3 (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash

Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights