(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MPI's annual European event takes place in modern, accessible, internationally-minded Luxembourg, focused on advancing innovation and professional development for the European business events community.

Dallas, TX, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI) , the largest global meeting and event industry organization with over 12,000 members, announces the agenda and programming for its upcoming annual European Meetings and Events Conference (EMEC) taking place 3-5 March, 2024 in Luxembourg.

EMEC brings the European meetings and events community together in a way that no other organization does, focusing on three key design tenets: 1) That the event is designed for Europeans by Europeans, 2) It's an incubator environment for ideation and 3) MPI ensures local influence is built into the overall experiences.

Now in its 35th year, EMEC continues its legacy of excellence featuring high-powered plenary speakers, unique learning formats and concurrent education sessions and business networking through its Hosted Buyer Programme. The host venue, European Convention Center Luxembourg (ECCL), will serve as the location for the majority of EMEC's programming.

“The development of business events ranks high on our political agenda. That's why we are thrilled to be collaborating with MPI to host EMEC in Luxembourg, a country nestled in the heart of Europe and that is renowned for its deep historical roots, its rich culture and unspoilt natural landscapes,” commented Eric Thill who serves as Minister Delegate for Tourism and as Minister for Culture in Luxembourg's government.“EMEC is an important event for the European events community as it provides a platform for event professionals to exchange ideas, learn from each other and build meaningful connections. We look forward to welcoming attendees from across the world and showcasing Luxembourg as a major European hub of business and innovation that has become world-renown for its sustainability, diversity and unique hospitality.”

EMEC's opening reception and closing night Rendezvous celebration will bookend the event with opportunities for networking and fun in relaxed environments. The first day kicks off with an Opening Reception on 3 March at Mudam, the Contemporary Art Museum of Luxembourg, where attendees will network while gaining complimentary access to the famed art museum. On 4 March, MPI Foundation's Rendezvous will take place at Big Beer Company and there will be time as well to celebrate the MPI Foundation's 40th Anniversary at the event. Admission to Rendezvous is included in EMEC Luxembourg registration.

High-powered, inspirational plenary speakers are on the agenda throughout the event. MPI's opening plenary features Former Danish Member of Parliament Özlem Cekic who is current Secretary General of Bridge Builders, an organization dedicated to cultivating dialogue that promotes cultural understanding. On day two, facilitator and entrepreneur Michael Jackson will speak about event design and attendee engagement in a new era of events. The following morning, Sandro Forte will speak to how attendees can leverage their personal brand to remain competitive. And the final closing plenary session will be conducted by experts from the Event Design Collective, who will unveil research that reveals the Top 10 reasons why events fail and how to strategically prepare events for success. Event participants can create their own Event Design Competency Diagnostic Report.

Recognized globally with industry awards for its purposefully unusual formats, there's a diverse range of education to choose from with 26 total concurrent education sessions and four unique hands-on Learning Journey Experiences. These locally sourced, educational Learning Journeys are active, on-the-go and exclusively for EMEC participants. Participants learn in small groups and get access to places off the beaten path. This year attendees can choose from one of four different journeys: a visit to Luxembourg Air Rescue, backstage access with Song Division to a historic cinema, an exploration of hospitality and tourism of the future at Lëtzebuerg City Museum or a sensory culinary experience at Novotel Luxembourg Kirchberg. Each learning journey connects to an area of professional development.

“Creating atypical, immersive personal development experiences is key to the creation of EMEC, and Luxembourg has provided an extraordinary backdrop to design this opportunity for the event's 35th iteration,” said Drew Holmgreen, MPI Chief Brand Officer.“Consistent with our community's expectations, EMEC Luxembourg will empower world-class learnings, connections and personal and professional growth framed in new, unexpected environments.”

Event participants can claim up to eleven continuing education units from education session topics covering a spectrum of skills and knowledge areas pertinent to meeting and event professionals; all powered by the MPI Academy. There are seven different session formats represented across the concurrent education programme focused on topics such as generative AI, sustainability, attendee engagement, venue selection and community building.

EMEC's Hosted Buyer Programme welcomes buyers from the USA, Canada and across EMEA to meet with suppliers from around the globe in one-on-one, in-person appointments. The purposefully intimate and boutique-style programme carefully selects planners based on the business they source in the EMEA market. Buyers will arrive prior to EMEC on Saturday and be treated to local fares including a Rallye Gourmand Tour of the city of Luxembourg where they will see historical sites, taste local cuisine and more.

Updates on specific programming and education will be shared on the event website at

###

About MPI

Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. The organization provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of more than 115,000 meeting and event professionals including over 12,000 engaged members. It has nearly 70 chapters and clubs with members in more than 75 countries. "When we meet, we change the world." mpi

Attachment

EMEC Luxembourg

CONTACT: Christa Schelter Meeting Professionals International (MPI) ...