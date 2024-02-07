Playstack And Posh Cat Unveil Little Problems - A Cozy Detective Game For The Heart And Mind

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A day in the life of Mary

Solving the puzzles

Little Problems: A cozy detective game

The publisher behind "The Case of the Golden Idol" adds a delightful cozy detective game to their line-up.

LONDON, UK, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a refreshing departure from the typical narrative of grandiose conflicts and complex villainy, Playstack and solo developer Posh Cat are proud to introduce "Little Problems," a game that celebrates the subtler, more relatable side of detective work.This charming title, inspired by the acclaimed "The Case of the Golden Idol," is set to challenge players to solve mysteries around minor inconveniences, everyday misunderstandings, and of course, little problems."Little Problems" stands out in the gaming landscape as a comforting alternative to other titles in the genre, inviting players to delve into a world where detective work is about connecting with the community, understanding the small yet significant daily life issues, and finding joy in the simplicity of resolution. This game is not about saving the world; it's about enriching it, one little problem at a time."We're excited to bring 'Little Problems' to a wide audience of gamers who'd enjoy smart, detective gameplay and joy in a more cozy setting," said Harvey Elliott, CEO of Playstack. "This game is a testament to Posh Cat's innovative vision and we believe it will resonate deeply with both players seeking a cozy yet engaging gaming experience and accomplished detectives."Little Problems is set to launch later this year, with a demo coming soon.Players can wishlist the game on Steam or signup for the newsletter to stay up to date on the development of the game.About PlaystackPlaystack was founded on the belief that even the greatest developers need support to be at their best. Its ethos is to discover and nurture the next generation of talent in the games industry. Playstack provides development partners the security and resources that allow them to play to their strengths as creative leaders, entrusting our experienced team to mastermind the marketing and publishing campaign. We support great ideas wherever they come from.About Posh CatPosh Cat is a solo developer based in Shanghai. She's currently working on her first title“Little Problems” A cozy detective game, where you solve mysteries around minor inconveniences, everyday misunderstandings, and of course, little problems.For more information, please contact: ...

