Sandy High Forestry Club Cultivates A New Generation Of Industry Stewards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sandy High Forestry Club receives uniform donation from Gresham Ford

Turning the spotlight from the axe to advanced ecosystem management, the club is sowing the seeds for an insightful and vibrant educational journey.

GRESHAM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Embracing the legacy of the legendary lumberjack Paul Bunyan, the forestry club at Sandy High School aims to foster a comprehensive understanding of the varied opportunities within the richly storied forestry and logging industry. Turning the spotlight from the axe to advanced ecosystem management, the club is sowing the seeds for an insightful and vibrant educational journey.The forestry club, a recent addition to Sandy High's roster of extracurricular activities, represents more than just an after-school program. Under the stewardship of Paul Felstiner, a passionate advocate for environmental education and science teacher, students are exposed to the multidisciplinary aspects of forestry work. "We emphasize not only the hands-on skills, but also the science behind sustainable management and the potential for impactful careers," said Felstiner.Since its inception a little over a month ago, the club has seen an impressive turnout, with 50 eager students signing up. And the educational experience isn't confined to the classroom; students will have the opportunity to take part in field trips, participate in logging competitions, and engage with professionals from Wayne Stone Logging, one of Sandy's renowned community members supportive of the initiative.Partnerships with local businesses have been instrumental in providing students with authentic learning experiences. Gresham Ford, a proud sponsor of the Sandy High Forestry Club, has generously donated uniforms through a sponsorship facilitated by Trajectory NW. Anne Wand from Premier Press, a strong supporter of community initiatives, shared, "We are ecstatic to help provide the club with branded apparel that reflects the pride they take in their craft and learning."As the forestry club continues to grow, it is not just transforming the academic landscape of Sandy High; it is also nurturing the next generation of eco-conscious leaders equipped with the skills and passion to sustain the valuable forests of the Pacific Northwest.Forestry Club Advisory, Paul Felstiner echoed the community's enthusiasm, "This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to connect with their heritage and local economy. We're thrilled to have such a robust program in place that aligns with our school's emphasis on hands-on learning and community engagement."The Contribute to the Community program at Gresham Ford is a remarkable initiative that allows customers to support local causes, including the Sandy High Forestry Club. When purchasing a vehicle or servicing a car at Gresham Ford, customers can nominate a local organization to receive a donation from the dealership. This collaborative effort not only bolsters community engagement but also provides vital funding for educational programs like the Forestry Club. Community members keen on aiding the club can leverage this program to ensure a portion of their expenses at Gresham Ford goes towards fostering the next generation of environmental stewards. Through such partnerships, Gresham Ford reinforces its commitment to giving back and fueling positive change within the Sandy community.For more information or to get involved in the Sandy High Forestry Club, students, and community members are encouraged to reach out to the club's faculty advisor or connect with Wayne Stone Logging. The legacy of Paul Bunyan may be larger than life, but the Sandy High Forestry Club is proving that the industry he represents is equally expansive and full of potential for those willing to explore it with the support of local businesses like Gresham Ford.

Gresham Ford - Bess R Wills

Gresham Ford

+1 503-489-1605

email us here