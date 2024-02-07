Internet Of Things (Iot) Market 2021-2030 Rising Wave Of New Technologies - Key Players As Microsoft, Oracle, IBM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT (interne of Things) Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "IoT Market Share by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Size Enterprise), Platform (Device Management, Application Management, and Network Management), Technology (Radiofrequency Identification, Pressure Sensors, Network Communications, Data Processing, And Near-field Communications), Industry Vertical (Retail, E-commerce & Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."

According to the report, the global IoT industry generated $740.47 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4,421.62 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Report:

Advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination toward cloud-based IoT software, and rise in need for improved supply chain & customer relation management majorly contribute toward growth of the global IoT market. IoT helps people live and work smarter, as well as gain complete control over their lives in addition to offering smart devices to automate homes, which is becoming primary need of customers. Furthermore, IoT provides businesses with a real-time look into how their systems really work, delivering insights into everything from the performance of machines to supply chain and logistics operations. Moreover, IoT enables companies to automate processes and reduce labor costs. It further cuts down on waste and improves service delivery, making it less expensive to manufacture and deliver goods, as well as offering transparency into customer transactions, which will creative lucrative opportunities for the global market growth.

Development of wireless networking technologies, rise in adoption of cloud platform for deployment of IoT, and advent of advanced data analytics and data processing drive the growth of the global IoT market.

Enquiry Before Buying:

Covid-19 Scenario

There has been a rapid surge in the demand for cloud-based IoT solutions to support the businesses as they adopted remote working culture during the pandemic. These solutions played a crucial role in keeping the business operations under control and running.

The IoT technology played a major role in maintaining excellent connectivity between different devices. Various IoT solutions such as digital data exchange, remote access, real-time data analytics, and real-time work floor control were implemented.

Leading Market Players

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Bosch Software Innovation GmbH

Buy Now:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global IoT industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is attributed to implementation of emerging digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and industrial automation for a customer-centric approach and a greater market share. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, owing to numerous economic and process benefits such as real-time data analytics, network management, and industrial automation of IoT along with rise in demand for smartphones and the internet access.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 : MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4 : IOT MARKET BY COMPONENT

Chapter 5 : IOT MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT

Chapter 6 : ENTERPRISE APPLICATION MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Chapter 7 : IOT MARKET, BY PLATFORM

Chapter 8 : IOT MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

Chapter 9 : IOT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Chapter 10 : IOT MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter 11 : COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter 12 : COMPANY PROFILES

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

Trending Reports:

Music Distribution Services Market:

High Dynamic Range Market:

Europe Risk Management Market:

Digital Rights Management Market:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research