Artists Worldwide Extend Their Chinese New Year Greetings Via Musical Extravaganza

BEIJING, CHINA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ever wondered how well the Chinese lion dance pairs with Spanish flamenco? Is it possible to unlock the musical potential hidden in ice and kitchenware? Dive into the exuberant melodies of CGTN's "Rising Dragons, Leaping Tigers" as musicians from around the world perform a joyful symphony that heralds the prelude to Chinese New Year."Rising Dragons, Leaping Tigers" is a classic work of Chinese percussion music created by folk percussionist Li Minxiong. Deriving from the traditional gong and drum music of east China's Zhejiang Province, this piece celebrates the Year of the Dragon with powerful beats and uplifting rhythms.In this rendition, CGTN invites artists from nine countries and 12 cities worldwide to present a musical fusion showcasing the charm of cultural exchanges between Eastern and Western civilizations.The video aims to spread the joy of Spring Festival and build bridges through music. Conducted by Zhang Lie, the Zhuhai Chinese Orchestra and two young percussionists from the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra and the Macao Chinese Orchestra jointly interpret the folk tune.In the video, while Austrian musicians demonstrate the enchanting sounds of the marimba, a Kazakhstan ethno-folklore ensemble showcases the charm of the kobyz. Kenyan artists unleash the rhythmic energy of African drums outside of the Nairobi Terminus of the Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway. And... all eyes on Norway! The ethereal sounds of instruments made of ice can transport you instantly to the heart of this Norwegian winter wonderland.This musical collaboration extends beyond the participation of international percussionists. The Ensemble Baroque Update from Belgium breathes life into centuries-old European instruments like the theorbo, nyckelharpa, and viola da gamba. The Minneapolis Guitar Quartet from the United States and the Polish piano and accordion duo Wolanska Gajda inject elegant melodies into the music video. And the Spanish dance troupe Ballet Espanol Aida Gomez contributes passionate flamenco to the visuals.With this vibrant mix of tradition and modernity, we extend our most sincere blessings, wishing everyone a prosperous and cheerful Year of the Dragon! Join us in this cross-border musical celebration.

